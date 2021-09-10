Sue’s Gift prepares for their 13th annual “Be Ovary Aware 5K Run 3K Walk”

Sue’s Gift supports women in the community with gynecologic cancers. Be Ovary aware is the our biggest fundraiser every year! We use this event to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and to raise funds for women in the community with 7 different types of gynecologic cancers!

For more information on the event, click here: Sue’s Gift

