Sue’s Gift will host the 2nd Annual Teal Tee-off Charity Golf Tournament at The Club at Flying Horse on Monday, June 20th.



Sign up now while they are registering golfers until Friday the 17th.



Sue’s Gift provides financial, emotional and social support for people facing a gynecologic cancer diagnosis through out the state of Colorado. Susan DiNapoli, the Executive Director and proud daughter of Sue, says Sue’s Gift’s Financial Assistance program helps people pay their household bills as they go through treatment. The Woman to Woman program trains and empowers survivors, one year post treatment, to be a mentor to a newly diagnosed patient with the same cancer type. Thet also do Chemo Support bags, celebrations of survivorship, support groups, etc… and the money raised goes to the TEAL Tee-off to directly benefit those efforts!

Tarah Dierdorff, COO of Amnet (title sponsor of tournament) and a Stage 4 uterine cancer survivor talked about her diagnosis with stage 4b uterine cancer in 2021, She said it came as a complete shock to her, with no history of cancer in her, and in her early 40’s when diagnosed. Dierdorff says, “I was so lucky to have a great support system, but I realize not everyone has that level of support at home. Sue’s Gift is making sure no one fights gynecologic cancer alone and that’s really important to me! Having our company Amnet sponsor this event is a great way for me to give back and help others!”

Shotgun starts at 9am and the course opens up at 7:30am for warm up. Breakfast and lunch will be served, plus there will be contests, including; putting, longest drive, closest to the pin with a lot of prizes to give out.



