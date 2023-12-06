(SPONSORED) — At Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, they are dedicated to fostering stronger families and empowering individuals to thrive in all aspects of life. Through the comprehensive programs and services, they strive to make a positive impact on our community.

Office Manager Gabrielle Jenkins sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova to look over the events from 2023.

Jenkins spoke about the organization’s recent event, ‘Race Against Violence,’ which was held at Panorama Park, shifting from the previous location at MetCalfe Park in Fountain. According to Jenkins, this change brought fresh energy to the event and allowed the organization to explore new possibilities. They were also thrilled to have nearly 100 walkers and runners join this year.

One aspect of this year’s race was the inclusion of a memorial wall to honor those who have lost their lives. It provided a touching moment of reflection and solidarity within the community. For more information about future events at Kingdom Builders Family Center head to the website.