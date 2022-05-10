Stump Dogs LLC is a mobile hotdog cart, serving all-beef hotdogs in 6 styles plus pulled pork sandwiches, nachos, Frito pies, and we can’t forget the sides like chips and drinks! Chris Shultz, the business owner, brought his cart to the station to hang out with the Loving Living Local crew and share more on why out of all the hot dogs in the world, we should ‘pickle’ his.

To find out where you can find Shultz and his mobile hotdog cart, check out his Facebook page or give him a call at (719) 209-7883.