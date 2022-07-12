Stump Dogs LLC is sponsoring a hot dog eating contest at the event Vet Fest 2022! Whether you have attended before or this will be your first time, this is an event you do not want to miss. Chris Shultz owner of the mobile hotdog cart joined the Loving Living Local crew to share more about the event as well as what Stump Dogs LLC can offer.

Event details:

When: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 4:00 P.M. — 10:00 P.M.

100% of proceeds will go to The DV Farm and 22 Until None.

Kids can enjoy a kids zone, adults can enjoy our acoustic circle, veteran-owned drinks, special guests, and camaraderie in a veteran-friendly environment.

To find out where you can find Shultz and his mobile hotdog cart, check out his Facebook page or give him a call at (719) 209-7883.