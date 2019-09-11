Struggling through life? There is always help at Mayfield Counseling Centers

Living Local

Mayfield Counseling Centers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mental health needs in our community is a real thing. Dr. Mark Mayfield is passionate about the staggering numbers in El Paso County when it comes to suicide and serious mental illness.

The Race for Hope Fundraiser is a yearly fundraiser where Mayfield Counseling Centers partner with Overdrive Raceway and local law enforcement to raise money for suicide prevention programs. This year the Race for Hope will be on Saturday September 14th from 10am-2pm at Overdrive Raceway in Northgate.

To learn more, visit: MayfieldCounseling.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins