Struggling through life? There is always help at Mayfield Counseling Centers

Mental health needs in our community is a real thing. Dr. Mark Mayfield is passionate about the staggering numbers in El Paso County when it comes to suicide and serious mental illness.

The Race for Hope Fundraiser is a yearly fundraiser where Mayfield Counseling Centers partner with Overdrive Raceway and local law enforcement to raise money for suicide prevention programs. This year the Race for Hope will be on Saturday September 14th from 10am-2pm at Overdrive Raceway in Northgate.

To learn more, visit: MayfieldCounseling.com



