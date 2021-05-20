Strictly Powersports wants to help you find your off-road vehicle at their Summer Show event!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

From ATVs to motorcycles, motorsports are becoming very popular and Stricly Powersports has the perfect event to help you cross that ultimate summer must-have off your list.

Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., head over to Stricly Powersports located in Pueblo West to check out new motorsport models in person and order your next Polaris off-road vehicle or Indian Motorcycle before it’s too late!

If you’re looking for more information about Strictly Powersports or their Summer Show Event, head to www.strictly-powersports.com, or click here for their social media.