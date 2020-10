Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Don’t stress about the upcoming elections, instead have some fun with it. Check out Babe Wine’s Election Night Survival Kit.

Chelsea Phillips, General Manager, joins us this morning to tell us all about the kit and how you can get your very own.

For more, visit: DrinkBabe.net