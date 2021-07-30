Stress-free can be your reality at Luna Float Spa!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Feeling on edge? Stressed? Maybe even frazzled? Luna Float Spa offers floatation therapy for the ultimate relaxation!

The goal of getting into a sensory deprivation tank is for the body and mind to enjoy deep rest and recovery by means of experiencing zero gravity from dense epsom salt water with little to no sensory inputs.

Studies indicate that floating increases your dopamine and endorphin levels, boosting your mood and leaving you feeling pleasant for days afterward.

For more information on how you can float your problems away, head online to lunafloatspa.com or check out their Facebook by clicking here.