Stop carrying your pet’s poo…

Loving Living Local hosts, Keni and Nova, are back at it again, sharing their Pet Parent Picks of the week. Because, you know, pet parents are parents too! These pet products make organization and walks more stylish and less smelly. First things first... "Dooloop" We carry enough weight on our shoulders every day with life's stress. We don't need to carry more sh... poop around! Thankfully, the "Dooloop" allows you to free your hands of your pet's poo on walks. Then... Hi-Jack Having some organization in your life, not just for yourself, but for your pets, makes all the difference! And there's likely something in your home that is a waste of space and ruins the mood on any wall. We're talking about those phone jacks hardly anyone uses anymore. That's where the Hi-Jack comes in handy because it's time to "hi-jack" those useless phone jacks with some cute organization and home decor. When you get back from your walk, just hang your "Dooloop" and leash on a personalized wall hanger that covers up the phone jack. Click here -> for Dooloops Click here -> for Hi-Jacks