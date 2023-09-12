(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Stoke Pizza brought their wood-fired oven to Loving Living Local for a pizza party!

Wes & Bre Latika, owners of Stoke Pizza, says their pizza feeds your appetite and your soul!

Bre said, “There’s something romantic and exciting about a wood-fired oven and we want to share this experience with all of Colorado. We believe that our love for people, great food, and a wood-burning fire is a recipe for success.”

Stoke Pizza is available for all of your catering needs, including weddings and other special events.