(SPONSORED) — With a wealth of experience in color matching, Steve’s Paint Supply is dedicated to providing you with the perfect paint or stain for any project or job you undertake. Krista Witiak recently paid a visit to the store in Colorado Springs, which offers a wide range of retail and wholesale paints to cater to all your painting needs.

On Saturday, June 10th, don’t miss your chance to swap out your old flags for a new one at select locations, including at Steve’s Paint Supply for this year’s FOX21 Great American Flag Swap.

For more information about Steve’s Paint or what the paint supply store offers, visit stevespaintsupply.net.