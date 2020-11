Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, there tends to be a spike in the number of car accidents, and it is important to have a game plan when driving.

Injury Attorney Christopher Nicolaysen, Springs Law Group, joins us this morning with some helpful tips. For more, visit: SpringsLawGroup.com