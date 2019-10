The Fitness to Drive Program is designed to help individuals make safe decisions about driving. For some people that means helping them learn to drive using adaptive equipment like hand controls. For others, that is making sure that they have recovered enough from a stroke to return to independent driving.

Terri Cassidy, Owner and Occupational Therapist is here this morning to chat about all the details.

To learn more about the program, visit: HealthPromotionPartners.com