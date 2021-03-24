Stay healthy and energized with products from Red Ace Organics!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

We have William Leslie IV, Co-Founder and President of Red Ace Organics here to talk to us about a zesty beet hummus.

Red Ace Organics is the creator of an all organic concentrated beetroot shots. Every two-ounce glass bottle of Red Ace contains California grown, organic beets, which are high in natural antioxidants and energy. Red Ace performance shots are a fast and easy way to get safe, effective energy, plus all the nutritional benefits of organic beets. Red Ace is used by athletes, professionals and weekend warriors around the world.

Zesty Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas drained

2 lemons zested and juiced

1/3 cup of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder

2/3 cup of tahini

2 cloves of garlic chopped

1/3 cup of olive oil

A pinch of sea salt or as needed

Combine all ingredients in the bowl of the food processor and blend until smooth. Or use a blender to blend. Lastly, drizzle the olive oil while the hummus is mixing. Taste and adjust seasoning or add more olive oil as needed. Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful topping such as parsley or sesame seeds.

