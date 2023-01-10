Starz Theater Company offers performance opportunities and theater training to students ages 8-18 years old. They have performed several shows on stage each season for the past ten years. Laura Bergen, artistic director and the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat appeared on Loving Living Local.

The cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat taught Jen how to hoe down! Tickets are on sale now for their five upcoming shows at Performing at the ENT Center for the Arts including: Friday, Jan 13 at 6pm, Saturday, Jan 14 at 1pm & 6pm and Sunday, Jan 15 at 1pm & 6pm.

For more information go to http://starztheater.org.