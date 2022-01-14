STARZ Theater is sure to bring you joy with their most recent musical they’ve been working on. Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, The Broadway Musical is coming to the stage in Colorado Springs on January 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.
Some of the characters stopped by the Loving Living Local studio ahead of the performance to give Nova and Keni a taste of what to expect.
To learn more about STARZ Theater or the Beauty and the Beast musical, click here: STARZ
STARZ Theater brings Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to life on stage January 21st
