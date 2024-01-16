(COLORADO SPRINGS) — STARZ Theater Company is in its 11th production season with its next performance of The Little Mermaid. The show will feature over 85 students between the ages of 9-18 and is a fun-filled show for all the family to enjoy.

Artistic Director Laura Bergen and Grace Gillespie who play Ariel, joined Nova in the studio on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16 to share all the details about the show, where her character will also be flying in the performance. Krista was then joined by more cast members who will also be featured in the show and gave Krista a sneak peek into one of the dance routines.

Starz Theater Company is the theater performance division of Turning Pointe School of Dance.

The majority of the performers are from the dance and musical theater program at Turning Pointe, but there are also performers from the community as well.

Parent and sibling volunteers help make all the magic happen from set construction to props and costume design. Starz Theater says, however, that it’s always looking for more volunteers!

Starz Theater is having a Flash Sale on Opening Night Tickets, featuring $10 Balcony tickets. For more information head to the website linked above.