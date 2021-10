COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Mitigation Section and City Parks’ and Forestry staff will be teaming up with community volunteers to wrap up fire mitigation work at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site starting on Thursday, Oct. 28. and ending with a community volunteer day on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The work will include limbing, thinning, chipping dead and fallen woody debris as well as removing dead and diseased Gambel oak, junipers and chokecherry trees.