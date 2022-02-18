Start your fitness journey with CrossFit NCS, more than just a workout!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With a new year, comes new goals. If one of your goals is to become more fit, check out CrossFit NCS! Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak went to the gym to learn how this is not your average Colorado Springs gym.

CrossFit NCS believes they can help people of any age, fitness level, or ability achieve big goals; therefore, they held a contest where the chosen winner won a free year membership to do just that. It’s time to congratulate Cassidy, the winner of the contest!

For more information about CrossFit NCS or how you can start your fitness journey with them, click here.