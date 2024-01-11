(SPONSORED) — Get your day started right with Burnt Toast’s morning menu, which includes street tacos, granola bowls, and, of course, a drink! Breakfast and lunch are given creative twists by the chefs at the neighborhood eatery in downtown Colorado Springs. Krista Witiak, host of FOX21’s Loving Living Local, spends the morning with Phil Duhon, the owner, to discover how the restaurant can help kickstart your day.

Burnt Toast is not your typical breakfast cafe! You’ll find a wide range of delicious menu items, including gluten-free options and vegetarian options.

Visit Burnt Toast online at goburnttoast.com for more information about the restaurant.