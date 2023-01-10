(SPONSORED) — Amy’s Donuts started in southern Colorado and is taking the country by storm with sprinkles, fillings, frosting, and more! And for those looking for something to satisfy those sweet and savory cravings, it’s bacon doughnuts. Krista Witiak got to baking with the Manager at the store off Powers Boulevard in the Springs Ranch Shopping Center.

There are five bacon doughnuts to choose from at Amy’s Donuts. Maple Bacon, Maple Bacon Jalapeño, Maple Bacon with Fudge, Heart Attack, and the Elvis.

To find out more about Amy’s Donuts, go online to amysdonuts.com.