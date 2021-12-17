Start the new year off in a stable job with competitive pay, and great benefits

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you’re in need of a job, look no further. You have the opportunity to help build the foundation of Southern Colorado with Transit Mix Concrete. The companies Production Manager, Ross Stock, stopped by Loving Living Local to explain what they’re looking for in Mixer Drivers and put Keni to the test on the truck.

Here’s what we’ve learned… They’re a strong, stable company with competitive pay, great benefits, including a great 401(k) plan, and… you’ll be home every night! Sign us up!

If you’re interested in applying or want to learn more, click here: Transit Mix Jobs