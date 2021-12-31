Start 2022 with a glow from 365 Glow Airbrush Tan

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. -- The Humane Society of Fremont County (HSFC) has been keeping an eye on the Marshall Fire and the efforts that are being done to help the displaced animals and people in Boulder, Superior, and Louisville. After collecting countless donations over this holiday season, namely blankets, toys, and food, they filled two truck loads and a trailer full of supplies Friday morning and sent them up north to help pets impacted by the fire.

In a Facebook post, the humane society wrote, "Our post last night garnered so much support from the community and this morning around 8:30 a.m. when these lovely volunteers came to help load up food, blankets, toys, dog coats, etc., we had a full parking lot of people wanting to donate MORE items to send!!"