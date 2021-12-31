Ditch the beds and burns and choose the glow from 365 Glow Airbrush Tan! Owner and spray tan artist, Meghan Jacobsen, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to give Keni an in-studio spray tan ahead of the New Year. Jacobsen touched on the benefits of a spray tan compared to tanning beds, including:
– No UV exposure
– Next day results
– Confidence Boost
– Choose your shade
To schedule an appointment with 365 Glow Airbrush Tan, click this link: Get Tan!
Start 2022 with a glow from 365 Glow Airbrush Tan
