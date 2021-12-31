Start 2022 with a glow from 365 Glow Airbrush Tan

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Ditch the beds and burns and choose the glow from 365 Glow Airbrush Tan! Owner and spray tan artist, Meghan Jacobsen, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to give Keni an in-studio spray tan ahead of the New Year. Jacobsen touched on the benefits of a spray tan compared to tanning beds, including:
– No UV exposure
– Next day results
– Confidence Boost
– Choose your shade

To schedule an appointment with 365 Glow Airbrush Tan, click this link: Get Tan!

