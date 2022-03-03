Between her iconic performances at ICONS in Colorado Springs March 2-3, Tina Burner, star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 and the reigning National Miss Comedy Queen, stopped by Loving Living Local to chat about her newest live-singing cabaret shot “Mix Queen: A Relationship Mixtape” and teach Keni and Nova the proper way to drag.



Tina Burner has held the reigning National Miss Comedy Queen title for about three years. A title she will hand over at this year’s ceremony on March 24th in Orlando.



As a staple of the NYC Drag Scene for over a decade and headlining every major queer establishment in NYC, Tina became a star of Fusion TV’s #1 television show, “Shade: Queens of NYC”. NYC isn’t the only place she’s left her mark! Burner has shaped the drag scene across the country, as well as winning several titles including ‘Miss Fire Island’, ‘Miss Cherry’s’, and ‘Miss Hell’s Kitchen’ (a pageant benefiting AIDS Life Cycle).



This Queen is known for her quick wit and signature mixes, which she has incorporated into her Award-winning shows “Maybe This Time” (GLAM Award Nomination, Best Cabaret; Chart-topping album), “Witch Perfect” (GLAM Award, Best Cabaret 2019), and her current tour “Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape.”



The album comes out March 8, and they can pre-order it by going to her website www.tinaburner.com. Once the album is released, they can also buy this cool USB cassette, which harkens back to mix tapes from the 80s and 90s.