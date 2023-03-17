(COLORADO SPRINGS) — St. Patrick’s Day kicked off with music and dance on Loving Living Local with the talented Celtic Steps. The Celtic Steps are Irish dancers who perform throughout Colorado, with St. Patrick’s day being one of their busiest holidays of the year.

The Celtic Steps have a number of performances throughout the day on Friday, March 17, and also over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. As well as local performances, they attend competitions locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

You can find more information about the Celtic Steps at celticsteps.org.

Away from the dance floor, music was provided on Friday’s show by Cask & Chisel, with Joel Bristol and Mike Bourda.

For all the band information and show details head to Cask & Chisel on Facebook.

You can catch the band at Whistle Pig on Friday night in Colorado Springs and at Pikes Peak Brewing in Monument on Saturday, March 18.