Back in December, Colorado Springs’ MMA community came together for a battle that was the first of it’s kind in Southern CO.



Here’s what you missed at Battle Mixed Martial Arts 1 Card:

– There were 1200 spectators.

– 50% of fights were finishes

– The KO of the night was a 12 sec. head kick by Anthony Salazar, who is on the upcoming Battle Card too.



You could say round 1 was hit! Meaning, Battle Mixed Martial Arts Championship is warming up for round 2. So, save the date because fight night returns on March 19th to The Norris Penrose Event Center.

Here’s what you can expect at Battle Mixed Martial Arts 2 Card:

– Double the amount of fights as the first card

– Streaming Live!

– RETURN of former Bellator fighter and top 15 world ranked featherweight Scott Cleve



For tickets and information on round 2, click here –> BATTLE MMA CHAMPIONSHIP 2 CARD