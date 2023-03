(SPONSORED) — A nice smile can go a long way in life, but for many, being able to afford regular dental care can be difficult. Springs Dentistry’s Dr. Jessica Duru sits down with Krista Witiak to discuss the practice’s Smiles for Kids program, which helps underprivileged kids get the dental care they need.

For more information about Springs Dentistry or Smiles For Kids, visit springsdentistry.com.