(SPONSORED) — Springs Dentistry appreciates what all military and their families have sacrificed for this nation. In honor of their bravery, they launched Smiles for Heroes Day to offer free dental work to our heroes! Dr. Jessica Duru with the dentist’s office in Colorado Springs shares more on this program which is intended to help people in need.

If you or anyone you know has served in the military and would benefit from Springs Dentistry’s program, click here to fill out the form and email it to frontdesk@springsdentistry.com.

For more information, go online to springsdentistry.com.