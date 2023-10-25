(SPONSORED) — You will have a great reason to smile on October 25th! Springs Dentistry proudly shows appreciation to the incredible military heroes who have bravely served our country by hosting its Smiles for Heroes Day! Host Krista Witiak speaks with dental staff to see how they feel about the big day.

On Wednesday, all military personnel, veterans, retired military, and family members who signed up for the Smiles for Heroes program received free dental from Springs Dentistry. They estimate over $50,000 of work will be done this year to show appreciation for our military and their families who have sacrificed for this nation.

For more information, go online to springsdentistry.com.