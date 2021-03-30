Springs Dentistry helping the community with its Smiles for Kids and Smiles for Heroes programs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs Dentistry has been involved with Smiles for Kids and Smiles for Heroes community programs for several years. These programs are designed to provide free dentistry to children in need, both civilian and military families.

In past years, the practice has set aside a single day a year to treat families for an entire day for each of the events. But this year, especially with all the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Springs Dentistry will be treating a couple of kids and families of veterans or active military personnel every month.

For more information, go online to springsdentistry.com. To book an appointment, give them a call at 719-599-5700.