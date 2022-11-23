Colorado Springs is coping with tragedy after the shooting at Club Q that left five people dead and several people injured. Christine Khan, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at Springs Behavioral Health gave her insight about how people in our community are feeling right now. She also spoke about how, when and where to get professional help.
