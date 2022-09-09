COLORADO SPRINGS — Suicide is a scary topic for parents to talk about with their kids. Christine Khan from Springs Behavioral Health spoke with Nova about ways to talk with people, especially kids and teens, about the topic of suicide.

Saturday, Sept. 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day and the goal is to remove the stigma of suicidal thoughts, so that people can get the help they need. The theme is Creating Hope Through Action, which is hoping that with actions and words, we can provide hope for people that are feeling down and make it accessible and understandable to get help.

For more information go to springsbehavioralhealth.com.