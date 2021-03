Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Nature’s Educators is an organization that takes in birds that need rehab and gives them a second chance.

Now, they need your help! They have a program called “Adopt an Ambassador” for Earth Month and joining us now to tell us all about it is Devin Jaffe.

>> To learn more head to their website.