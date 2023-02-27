Local boutique Urbane Collective just released their 2023 Spring Collection, and it is amazing! To showcase their new pieces, Urbane Collective is hosting a Spring Fashion Show. You are invited to attend March 18, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. The show will feature henna, jewelry, a hat bar, permanent jewelry, food and friendship. Jen (@jenonthetv) got a preview of some of the spring collection on Loving Living Local.

Visit Urban Collective at 7676 Dublin Boulevard or 2117 Templeton Gap Road. They offer affordable pieces for every shape, style, and size! Reach out to them on social media or call to reserve your spot for the Spring Fashion Show. Tickets are $30. Shop today at www.urbanecollectiveshop.com.