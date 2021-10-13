Spooky Magic Town at the Michael Garman Museum and Gallery

It’s officially spooky season and there is a lot to see and do in Colorado Springs, and if you’re venturing out to Old Colorado City make sure to check out Spooky Magic Town at the Michael Garman Museum and Gallery!

You will be able to see a miniature city transformed into a haunted village filled with ghouls, ghosts, and zombies!

The late Michael Garman’s creation, Magic Town, is a three-thousand square-foot miniature city that combines hundreds of intricately detailed sculptures and cityscapes.

For more information about the museum and Magic Town head to their website, www.michaelgarman.com.

