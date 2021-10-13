Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s officially spooky season and there is a lot to see and do in Colorado Springs, and if you’re venturing out to Old Colorado City make sure to check out Spooky Magic Town at the Michael Garman Museum and Gallery!

You will be able to see a miniature city transformed into a haunted village filled with ghouls, ghosts, and zombies!

The late Michael Garman’s creation, Magic Town, is a three-thousand square-foot miniature city that combines hundreds of intricately detailed sculptures and cityscapes.

For more information about the museum and Magic Town head to their website, www.michaelgarman.com.