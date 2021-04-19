Spooky events happening all summer across Colorado

Ghost Hunters USA is holding two events this summer in Colorado that you don’t want to miss!

The haunted Abbey Monastery in Canon City and the Prison Museum in Canon City are holding events all summer.

