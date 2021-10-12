Spooky brews are upon us this weekend at Haunted Brew Fest!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Christmas Unlimited is celebrating 98 years of giving to local families in need and this year they’re kicking off the toy drive early at the Haunted Brew Fest! Mike Tapia, the Executive Director joins Keni Mac in studio to discuss the event as well as multiple ways to donate.

Haunted Brew Fest is Saturday, October 16 at the Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center located at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905. VIP starts from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., then the first session goes from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., and the second session is 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information about the event or how you can donate to Christmas Unlimited head online to hauntedbrewfest.com.