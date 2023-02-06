(SPONSORED) — Mark this Valentine’s Day with a gift people really crave… chocolate! Local chocolatier Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is helping make the holiday even sweeter with their Valentine’s selections. Krista Witiak visits their location in Old Colorado City to share Valentine’s Day gift ideas and deals they have happening now!

Get your order for decadent chocolate-covered strawberries in time for Valentine’s Day! Pre-order by February 10th for pick-up on Feb 11th, 12th, 13th, or 14th and receive a discount. Buy five and get one free for $20. Buy ten and get two free for $40.

Check out RMCF full selection at rmcf.com.