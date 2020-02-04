Split Pea Soup for National Homemade Soup Day!

Ingredients
- 1 package (16 ounces) dried green split peas, rinsed
- 2 cups cubed fully cooked ham
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 cup julienned or chopped carrots
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 carton (32 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups water
Directions
- In a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on low until peas are tender, 8-10 hours.
Freeze Option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Heat through in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Recipe courtesy: tasteofhome.com.