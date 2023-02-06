(SPONSORED) — Make the Colorado Springs Philharmonic part of your Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day weekend. If you’ve been to the Philharmonic, you know how special it is to hear them live, and if you’ve never been, it’s truly an experience – you’ll get hooked!

Loving Living Local host Nova spoke with Jennifer DeDominici and Jonathan Hays. Both will be performing with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic conducted by Thomas Wilson at the Some Enchanted Evening.

The performance weekend of Some Enchanted Evening will be on Feb. 10 & Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.

Spend Valentine’s Day weekend with more than a few of your”favorite thing” with the best of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Hear showstoppers from The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and much more!

For all the ticket information and details about the performance, head to the Pikes Peak Center website.