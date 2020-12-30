Spend New Years Eve at home with these snack and cocktail recipes

Spend New Years Eve at home with these snack and cocktail recipes.

Confetti Cocktail

1 shot vanilla vodka

Prosecco or Champagne

Sprite

Frosting & Sprinkles

Dip champagne glass into frosting and then sprinkles to line the rim.

Pour one shot of vodka into glass.

Fill glass almost full with Prosecco.

Top with Sprite and serve.

Chili Lime Popcorn

2 tbsp coconut oil

3/4 cup popcorn kernels

4 limes juiced

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp onion powder

1 1/2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp parsley

Melt coconut oil on medium in a pan.

Pour popcorn kernels and cover with a slit for steam to come out.

Mix up all other spices and lime juice.

Pour and mix with popcorn.

Mojito

1 shot rum

1 shot simple syrup

Mint leaves

Evergood Elixirs Switch Stance wine

Sprite/ club soda

Pour one shot of rum and one shot of simple syrup into your glass.

Add 5 mint leaves and muddle.

Fill glass with ice.

Fill glass almost full with Evergood Elixirs wine.

Top with Sprite.

