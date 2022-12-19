(SPONSORED) — You are invited to the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center for First Fridays every month in 2023! The Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center is located in the heart of downtown Pueblo.

Loving Living Local went there to experience the Gene Kloss: Pioneer Printermaker collection that you can see during First Friday! Kloss began painting and producing intaglio prints in the mid-1920s, and continued through the mid-1980s, yielding a body of work which is breathtaking in its scope and significance. Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center hosts the world’s largest collection of Kloss’ work.

Learn more today at sdc-arts.org