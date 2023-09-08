(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For the past 12 years, Special Kids Special Families’ (SKSF) annual Night of Comedy has been a popular fundraiser for the Colorado 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Get ready for a thrilling event this year as “Boots, Buckles & Chuckles” takes center stage on Saturday, September 30th, at the Boot Barn Hall, promising an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Renowned Ventriloquist Comedian Greg Claassen will be headlining the event, leaving the audience in stitches with his exceptional talent. Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak sat down with Kevin Porter, Executive Director for SKSF, to talk about this year’s event.

Special Kids Special Families’ mission is to promote, strengthen & support individuals with disabilities, their families & caregivers. So mark your calendars for September 30th because proceeds from the event benefit Zach’s Place, a Special Kids Special Families program for children with disabilities in the Pikes Peak region.

Help make a difference and participate as a sponsor, donor, volunteer, or guest! Registration is required and can be done on the SKSF website.