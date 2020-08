Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Author and Publisher Charmas Lee joins us this morning to talk about his project ACE, and how it helps the community achieve academic goals.

Charmas is a two-time TEDx Speaker, and owner of Building Champions. To learn more, please visit: Http://www.CharmasLee.com