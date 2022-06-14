In 2021, Southern Colorado’s Juneteenth celebration rated Top 9 for Juneteenth in Travel Leisure Magazine. Now, following a year of so much Juneteenth success, Jennifer Smith with OnebodyENT, stopped by Loving Living Local to tell us how they’re going it again!



Learn more at www.onebodyklcc.org



What – 2nd Annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth

When – June 17th, 18th, 19th

Where – America the Beautiful Park

Why – Not just because it’s a holiday