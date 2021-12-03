Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is an inclusive chamber supporting not only women-owned business, but anyone who helps or supports women in business. This event perfect if you want to learn about our chamber that helps your business thrive. If you are new to business or Colorado Springs, this is the organization that makes the introductions and connection for your success.
The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 2021 and educate their strategic plans for serving the community. Their members and business partners help them elevate and grow their business in 2022. The event will have a festive menu, entertainment from the Colorado Springs Conservatory, giveaways and FREE gifts to all attendees.
If you’d like to sign up for the event or learn more, click here: www.scwcc.com
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
