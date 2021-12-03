Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Westside CARES is neighbors helping neighbors. It affirms human dignity by ameliorating the conditions of poverty and preventing homelessness through food, clothing, laundry, healthcare, ID cards, mail, utilities, or rent and creates a community that values all of its members.