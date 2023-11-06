(SPONSORED) — The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) is hosting a Holiday Luncheon Gala! The event will feature a gourmet festive menu with all the trimmings, entertainment, and holiday giveaways.

Lola Woloch, President & CEO of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, appeared on Loving Living Local to encourage community members to attend.

The event is designed to celebrate all the successes in 2023 and learn about the exciting 2024 strategic plans for serving SCWCC members, business partners, and the community.

The Holiday Luncheon Gala is Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST, at The Antlers. Members and non-members are welcome to attend.

Learn more at chamber.scwcc.com/events/details/holiday-luncheon-gala-6630.