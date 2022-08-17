The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) is gearing up for its annual Accolades awards event at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO. The SCWCC Accolades Event honors exceptional women leaders and women in business in the community while also giving back to the community through a silent auction that raises funds for women’s scholarships.

Event details:

What: Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Accolades Awards Event & SCWCC Foundation Silent Auction

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Where: The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, Colorado Springs, Colorado

For more information about the event or the SCWCC Foundation, go to scwcc.com/accolades.