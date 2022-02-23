Buying a home in 2022 doesn’t look anything like what it once was. One Southern Colorado couple sits down with Colorado First Time Home Buyer’s, Randy Bell, to share their experience taking on the market so far. One of which, they say, has been a rigorous journey of submitting offer after offer. At the end of the day, however, the Bonham’s are keeping hope in knowing the right home will fall into place at the right time.
